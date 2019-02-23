Casino Night debut rolls a big 7

→ Photos of Casino Night partygoers (22 photos)

There were doubters along the way, but the debut of the Rancho Murieta Association's Casino Night Saturday at the Murieta Inn and Spa had all the earmarks of a long-running hit. The vibe was casual and fun, as the crowd circulated between two rooms, entertaining itself at gaming tables (proceeds benefit community recreation projects) and dancing as servers circulated among the crowd with hors d'oeuvres. Stephanie Bianchi, the RMA director who shepherded the event, said the attendance had topped 150 in the previous 24 hours, and there were people buying tickets at the door. By the RMA's accounting, the event operated thousands of dollars in the black. (Click for larger images)