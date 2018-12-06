Casino Night price deadline is next week

With the holidays coming on, don’t overlook the best pricing for the Rancho Murieta Association’s Casino Night, which happens Feb. 23 at the Murieta Inn and Spa. The early-bird ticket prices expire next week.

“The purpose, as with everything we’ve done with the Recreation Committee, is to bring the community together,” said Stephanie Bianchi, the RMA director who chairs the committee, which is putting on the event. Proceeds will be used for shade structures and other improvements for the community’s parks.

The event is planning for five blackjack tables, a craps table and a roulette table, Bianchi said, and a deejay will play music and act as emcee. The chips you win at the tables become tickets you can enter for raffle prizes.

There will be heavy appetizers served, and drinks prices will be discounted.

Through Dec. 15, tickets are $65 apiece and $110 for two. From Dec. 16 to Feb. 22, tickets will be $70 each and $120 for a pair. At the door, tickets will be $75 each and $130 for a pair.

Tickets are available online through Eventbrite and you can buy and pick up tickets now at the RMA Building – “a good stocking-stuffer,” Bianchi said. She also invited companies interested in becoming sponsors to contact her by email.