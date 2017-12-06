Catching up with an old friend

Published December 6, 2017 - 1:14am
Nature and wildlife

Rack before

Photographer Paul Anderson shares these and writes, "Met up with the same buck I shot for the 2018 SOLOS calendar (still are available for sale)!  Just without all the antler velvet!" (Click photos for larger images.)

Rack after

