Greenfield Communications, which operates the community's cable TV system, sends the following announcement: "Dish Network's contract with CBS has expired. As they have not been able to come to an agreement KMAX (CW) and KOVR (CBS) will not be available during the dispute. Dish is actively working to reach a fair and reasonable agreement with CBS so that the channels can be restored. During the dispute these channels will not be available to televisions on Greenfield's cable system." The broadcast channels involved are 13 and 31.