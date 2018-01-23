CCPAC will review habitat conservation plan

The Cosumnes Community Planning Advisory Council will review the South Sacramento Habitat Conservation Plan at its meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 24). The conservation plan, which covers 317,655 acres, includes Rancho Murieta. It is intended “to minimize impacts to and permanently conserve the native species and all natural communities of the Planning Area, while allowing for planned future urban development and other Covered Activities that comply with local policies and regulations,” according to the plan website. CCPAC is a volunteer planning advisory group that makes recommendations to Sacramento County Planning and Environmental Review. The council meets at the Wilton Community Center, 9717 Colony Road, Wilton.