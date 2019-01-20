Changes are coming to RMA cable service

January 20, 2019
Cable
RMA

TVIf you’re a customer of the Rancho Murieta Association’s TV service, it will change on Thursday – lower bills and fewer channels – with or without your approval. Here’s what you need to know to beat the deadline and make sure the channels you like aren’t interrupted.

Earlier this month, Greenfield Communications, which provides TV, internet and phone services for RMA, outlined these new TV packages, which will be implemented Thursday:

Your current cable...   You'll be switched to...
Basic (150 channels) $48 Core Basic (100 channels) $43
Select (150 channels) $58 Core Basic (100 channels) $43
Premium (200 channels) $65 Core Premium (190 channels) $51
AT200 (240 channels) $84.99 AT200 (240 channels) $69
AT250 (290 channels) $94.99 AT250 (290 channels) $79
Everything (330 channels) $144.99 Everything (330 channels) $137

 

“What they will see is their price go down,” Greenfield CEO Mike Powers said of his customers, “but they’re going to see some missing channels. That’s the trade-off.”

He said the changes were prompted by new requirements by DISH Network, which provides the cable feeds that Greenfield resells over the RMA system. (Here’s the story about the Greenfield announcement. There are internet changes too, coming next week.)

Powers and the RMA predicted the biggest customer complaints would be about moving the Hallmark and Bay Area sports channels out of the Basic level to the AT200 package, which will require a $21 monthly increase for fans at the Basic level who still want those channels.

Other channels moving from basic to a higher level on Thursday include the Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, Turner Classic Movies, BBC America, NBA TV, MLB Network and NFL Network, according to the package guides available at Greenfield’s website.

The package guides show you the channels available at each level. You can call Greenfield with questions, at (888) 230-0020, or attend a Greenfield town hall meeting 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the RMA Building. Powers, the Greenfield CEO, will be on hand.

Digested from those cable guides, here are the channels you add by stepping up to different levels. (Premium channels like HBO and Showtime are available at an additional fee.)

Channels in Core Basic ($43 a month):

KXTV ABC  10
KOVR CBS  13
KMAX CW  31
KTXL FOX  40
KCRA NBC  3
KVIE PBS  6
KQCA My58
KCSO Telemundo 11 
KSPX ION 
KTFK Uni Mas
KVIE PBS Kids
KUVS Univision
ESPN
ESPN2
FOX Sports 1
CNBC
CNN
FOX Business Network
FOX News Channel
Headline News
MSNBC
Travel Channel
Weather Channel
Russia Today
Discovery Channel
National Geographic
Food Network
HGTV
BRAVO 
History
Cartoon Network (East)
Cartoon Network (West)
Disney Channel (East)
Disney Channel (West)
Kids & Teens Television
Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite (East)
Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite (West)
A&E
Freeform
AMC
Comedy Central
FX
Independent Film Channel
Lifetime
ReelzChannel
Paramount Network
SYFY
TBS
TLC

TNT
USA
AXS
VH1
MTV
MTV2
FUSE
E! Entertainment Television
ESPNEWS
ESPNU
BUZZR
Angel One
FXX
Women’s Entertainment
TV Games Network
TV Land
Motortrend
FETV
BIBLE
GRIT
Jewelry Television
LinkTV
Three Angels Broadcasting Network 
NASA
GETTV
TVG2
INSP
SonLife Broadcasting Network
Trinity Broadcasting Network
Baby First TV
BYU Television
Christian Television Network
HILLS 
Justice
Country Music Television
C-SPAN
C-SPAN2
Daystar
Tru TV
Gems Shopping Network
HITN
Home Shopping Network
Home Shopping Network 2
QVC
FM
KVIE2
METV KCRA Me TV
Animal Planet
Investigation Discovery

You can add these channels by buying Core Premium ($51 a month): 

America’s Auction Channel
BeautyIQ
Believers Voice of Victory Network
CGTN-E
CGTN News
CRAFT
DEAL
Enlace
ESPN Alternate
Eternal World Television Network
EVINE Live
Family Entertainment TV
Folk TV
Free Speech TV
Hopper Insider
Impact Network
In Country Television
ION
Justice Central
Kids & Teens Television
LAFF
Mercury TV (Mall)
MLB Extra Innings

MTV Live
NBCSN
NewsMax
NEWSY
NHL Center Ice
Pop
Pursuit
QVC2
REAL
RECTV
Ride TV
Sale
Shepherd’s Chapel Network
Sirius XM
TBN
The Cowboy Channel
The Hillsong Channel
V-ME
WeTV
Weather Nation
WGN America
YouTV
Z Living

Add the following to the channels on the first two lists by buying America’s Top 200 ($69 a month):

BBC America
BET
Boomerang
CBS Sports Network
Cooking Channel
Discovery Family
Disney Junior
Disney XD
DIY
DPLCL
El Rey
FYI
Game Show Network
Golf Channel
Hallmark Channel
Hallmark Drama
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime Movie Network

MLB Network
Nat Geo WILD
NBA TV
NEWSY
NFL Network
NHL Network
Nick Jr.
Olympic Channel
Outdoor Channel
OWN
Oxygen
RFD-TV
Science
Sundance TV
TCM
TeenNick
Tennis Channel
Uplifting Entertainment

These channels, in the America’s Top 250 package, can be added to all the previous channels ($79 a month):

American Heroes Channel
beIN Sports
BET Her
Bloomberg Television
Destination America
EPIX Drive-In
Fusion
FXM
Great American Country
Logo
The Movie Channel
The Movie Channel Xtra
Movie Plex

MTV Classic
NBC Universo
Nicktoons
Smithsonian Channel
Sportsman Channel
STARZ Encore
STARZ Encore Action
STARZ Encore Black
STARZ Encore Classic
STARZ Encore Family
STARZ Encore Suspense
STARZ Encore Westerns
TheBlaze

And finally, there’s an America’s Top Everything package, at $137, that adds few channels that we could see.

