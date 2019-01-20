Changes are coming to RMA cable service

If you’re a customer of the Rancho Murieta Association’s TV service, it will change on Thursday – lower bills and fewer channels – with or without your approval. Here’s what you need to know to beat the deadline and make sure the channels you like aren’t interrupted.

Earlier this month, Greenfield Communications, which provides TV, internet and phone services for RMA, outlined these new TV packages, which will be implemented Thursday:

Your current cable... You'll be switched to... Basic (150 channels) $48 → Core Basic (100 channels) $43 Select (150 channels) $58 → Core Basic (100 channels) $43 Premium (200 channels) $65 → Core Premium (190 channels) $51 AT200 (240 channels) $84.99 → AT200 (240 channels) $69 AT250 (290 channels) $94.99 → AT250 (290 channels) $79 Everything (330 channels) $144.99 → Everything (330 channels) $137

“What they will see is their price go down,” Greenfield CEO Mike Powers said of his customers, “but they’re going to see some missing channels. That’s the trade-off.”

He said the changes were prompted by new requirements by DISH Network, which provides the cable feeds that Greenfield resells over the RMA system. (Here’s the story about the Greenfield announcement. There are internet changes too, coming next week.)

Powers and the RMA predicted the biggest customer complaints would be about moving the Hallmark and Bay Area sports channels out of the Basic level to the AT200 package, which will require a $21 monthly increase for fans at the Basic level who still want those channels.

Other channels moving from basic to a higher level on Thursday include the Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, Turner Classic Movies, BBC America, NBA TV, MLB Network and NFL Network, according to the package guides available at Greenfield’s website.

The package guides show you the channels available at each level. You can call Greenfield with questions, at (888) 230-0020, or attend a Greenfield town hall meeting 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the RMA Building. Powers, the Greenfield CEO, will be on hand.

Digested from those cable guides, here are the channels you add by stepping up to different levels. (Premium channels like HBO and Showtime are available at an additional fee.)

Channels in Core Basic ($43 a month):

KXTV ABC 10

KOVR CBS 13

KMAX CW 31

KTXL FOX 40

KCRA NBC 3

KVIE PBS 6

KQCA My58

KCSO Telemundo 11

KSPX ION

KTFK Uni Mas

KVIE PBS Kids

KUVS Univision

ESPN

ESPN2

FOX Sports 1

CNBC

CNN

FOX Business Network

FOX News Channel

Headline News

MSNBC

Travel Channel

Weather Channel

Russia Today

Discovery Channel

National Geographic

Food Network

HGTV

BRAVO

History

Cartoon Network (East)

Cartoon Network (West)

Disney Channel (East)

Disney Channel (West)

Kids & Teens Television

Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite (East)

Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite (West)

A&E

Freeform

AMC

Comedy Central

FX

Independent Film Channel

Lifetime

ReelzChannel

Paramount Network

SYFY

TBS

TLC TNT

USA

AXS

VH1

MTV

MTV2

FUSE

E! Entertainment Television

ESPNEWS

ESPNU

BUZZR

Angel One

FXX

Women’s Entertainment

TV Games Network

TV Land

Motortrend

FETV

BIBLE

GRIT

Jewelry Television

LinkTV

Three Angels Broadcasting Network

NASA

GETTV

TVG2

INSP

SonLife Broadcasting Network

Trinity Broadcasting Network

Baby First TV

BYU Television

Christian Television Network

HILLS

Justice

Country Music Television

C-SPAN

C-SPAN2

Daystar

Tru TV

Gems Shopping Network

HITN

Home Shopping Network

Home Shopping Network 2

QVC

FM

KVIE2

METV KCRA Me TV

Animal Planet

Investigation Discovery

You can add these channels by buying Core Premium ($51 a month):

America’s Auction Channel

BeautyIQ

Believers Voice of Victory Network

CGTN-E

CGTN News

CRAFT

DEAL

Enlace

ESPN Alternate

Eternal World Television Network

EVINE Live

Family Entertainment TV

Folk TV

Free Speech TV

Hopper Insider

Impact Network

In Country Television

ION

Justice Central

Kids & Teens Television

LAFF

Mercury TV (Mall)

MLB Extra Innings MTV Live

NBCSN

NewsMax

NEWSY

NHL Center Ice

Pop

Pursuit

QVC2

REAL

RECTV

Ride TV

Sale

Shepherd’s Chapel Network

Sirius XM

TBN

The Cowboy Channel

The Hillsong Channel

V-ME

WeTV

Weather Nation

WGN America

YouTV

Z Living

Add the following to the channels on the first two lists by buying America’s Top 200 ($69 a month):

BBC America

BET

Boomerang

CBS Sports Network

Cooking Channel

Discovery Family

Disney Junior

Disney XD

DIY

DPLCL

El Rey

FYI

Game Show Network

Golf Channel

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Investigation Discovery

Lifetime Movie Network MLB Network

Nat Geo WILD

NBA TV

NEWSY

NFL Network

NHL Network

Nick Jr.

Olympic Channel

Outdoor Channel

OWN

Oxygen

RFD-TV

Science

Sundance TV

TCM

TeenNick

Tennis Channel

Uplifting Entertainment

These channels, in the America’s Top 250 package, can be added to all the previous channels ($79 a month):

American Heroes Channel

beIN Sports

BET Her

Bloomberg Television

Destination America

EPIX Drive-In

Fusion

FXM

Great American Country

Logo

The Movie Channel

The Movie Channel Xtra

Movie Plex MTV Classic

NBC Universo

Nicktoons

Smithsonian Channel

Sportsman Channel

STARZ Encore

STARZ Encore Action

STARZ Encore Black

STARZ Encore Classic

STARZ Encore Family

STARZ Encore Suspense

STARZ Encore Westerns

TheBlaze

And finally, there’s an America’s Top Everything package, at $137, that adds few channels that we could see.