Changes are coming to RMA cable service

If you’re a customer of the Rancho Murieta Association’s TV service, it will change on Thursday – lower bills and fewer channels – with or without your approval. Here’s what you need to know to beat the deadline and make sure the channels you like aren’t interrupted.
Earlier this month, Greenfield Communications, which provides TV, internet and phone services for RMA, outlined these new TV packages, which will be implemented Thursday:
|Your current cable...
|You'll be switched to...
|Basic (150 channels) $48
|→
|Core Basic (100 channels) $43
|Select (150 channels) $58
|→
|Core Basic (100 channels) $43
|Premium (200 channels) $65
|→
|Core Premium (190 channels) $51
|AT200 (240 channels) $84.99
|→
|AT200 (240 channels) $69
|AT250 (290 channels) $94.99
|→
|AT250 (290 channels) $79
|Everything (330 channels) $144.99
|→
|Everything (330 channels) $137
“What they will see is their price go down,” Greenfield CEO Mike Powers said of his customers, “but they’re going to see some missing channels. That’s the trade-off.”
He said the changes were prompted by new requirements by DISH Network, which provides the cable feeds that Greenfield resells over the RMA system. (Here’s the story about the Greenfield announcement. There are internet changes too, coming next week.)
Powers and the RMA predicted the biggest customer complaints would be about moving the Hallmark and Bay Area sports channels out of the Basic level to the AT200 package, which will require a $21 monthly increase for fans at the Basic level who still want those channels.
Other channels moving from basic to a higher level on Thursday include the Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, Turner Classic Movies, BBC America, NBA TV, MLB Network and NFL Network, according to the package guides available at Greenfield’s website.
The package guides show you the channels available at each level. You can call Greenfield with questions, at (888) 230-0020, or attend a Greenfield town hall meeting 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the RMA Building. Powers, the Greenfield CEO, will be on hand.
Digested from those cable guides, here are the channels you add by stepping up to different levels. (Premium channels like HBO and Showtime are available at an additional fee.)
Channels in Core Basic ($43 a month):
|
KXTV ABC 10
|
TNT
You can add these channels by buying Core Premium ($51 a month):
|
America’s Auction Channel
|
MTV Live
Add the following to the channels on the first two lists by buying America’s Top 200 ($69 a month):
|
BBC America
|
MLB Network
These channels, in the America’s Top 250 package, can be added to all the previous channels ($79 a month):
|
American Heroes Channel
|
MTV Classic
And finally, there’s an America’s Top Everything package, at $137, that adds few channels that we could see.
Your comments