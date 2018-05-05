Changing of the guard at Business Center

Greg Nelson, right, owner and operator of the Rancho Murieta Business Center for 11 years, introduced Bhupinder Singh, second from right, to well-wishers at an open house Friday evening at the shop in the Plaza. In addition to the center’s shipping, printing and other services, new owners Madho Singh and Bhupinder Singh will offer a smoke shop with a selection of cigars, pipe tobacco and cigarettes. No smoking will be allowed in the store. Nelson is taking a break before settling on his next career move, and there’s a chance he’ll go to Alaska to work in the fishing industry this summer. He plans to remain a member of the local Kiwanis Club.