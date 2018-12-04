Christmas for kids who won't have one

The start of the toy drive for kids who lost their homes in the Paradise fire. Yes, you can make a contribution. (Click photos for larger images)

The collection of Christmas toys for kids who lost their homes in the Paradise fire is well under way. The Women’s Golf Club gathered this array at the group’s lunch at the Country Club Tuesday. If you’re interested in helping to make a Christmas for these kids, here’s how.

For the next three days – Wednesday, Thursday and Friday – you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the home of Tony Avampato, at 7016 Colina Lane. Avampato will be around most of the time, so you can just leave your contributions (again: they must be new, unwrapped toys) on the porch, at the front door.

Avampato’s first collection for the fire victims, last month, inspired this toy drive. In that collection, he gathered enough goods for the Paradise people and their pets to fill a 16-foot trailer and a truck bed. (Last year he gathered items and hauled them to victims of the Wine Country fire.)

If you don’t have time to run a special errand to buy toys, that’s not a problem. Ace Hardware in the Plaza has a holiday shopping area with a wall full of toys that would be perfect for kids who might not get anything else.

And if you need further inspiration, Avampato is close to Santa Claus – they know each other well, but you never see them together, if you get our meaning – so this good deed could move you from Santa’s “BAD” to “GOOD” list. Think about it.