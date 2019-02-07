Classes for teen drivers and senior drivers

The CHP is offering classes for new drivers and senior drivers in the coming weeks.

A Start Smart Presentation will be offered for teens on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. This free class provides information for drivers between the ages of 15 and 18 and their parents.

Upon completion of the class, attendees will receive a certificate of completion, which may qualify them for a discounted insurance rate. The class will be held at the East Sacramento CHP Area Office, 11336 Trade Center Drive, Rancho Cordova.

If you’re interested in signing up, contact CHP Officer Clyde Holland at (916) 464-1457 or by email at cholland@chp.ca.gov.

Senior drivers are invited to “Stay Focused, Stay Safe,” a free, two-hour class to help experienced motorists refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road and brush up on driving skills. Some insurance companies offer a “mature driver” discount for those who’ve completed this class.

There are a few seats left for a session from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the CHP East Sacramento Area Office, 11336 Trade Center Drive, Rancho Cordova. Another session will be offered there from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19.

If you’re interested, email gary.hartley@chp.ca.gov and provide your name, phone and email.