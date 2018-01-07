Classical and holiday concert Friday

Christmas music and classical music from around the world will be offered 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Country Club. The concert will feature soprano Marielle Petricevich, violoncellist Biljana Bojovic and guests mezzo-soprano Tanja Obrenovic and pianist Maja Rajcic. Tickets, $20, will be available by cash or check at the door. To reserve seats, call or text Mary Zellem at (408) 460-5581. Beverages will be available at a no-host bar.