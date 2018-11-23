The clouds part, and in walks ... Santa!

→ Gallery of photos from the evening (59 photos)

Toasted marshmallows, cookies, cocoa, candy canes and Santa! Friday was a big night at Stonehouse Park. Thanks to the Rancho Murieta Association Maintenance Department, event organizers were prepared for whatever Mother Nature had in store. Twin fire pits kept the chill away and a huge tent sheltered Santa and Mrs. Claus as they visited with children and the Murieta Dance Company performed a trio of numbers from its upcoming holiday show. Santa alighted from a fire truck to start the holiday season by lighting the decorations. The rain relented for this annual Optimist Club event, which seems only fitting. S’more kits were provided by the Rancho Murieta Community Church. (Click for larger images)