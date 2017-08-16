About 75 people attended the Country Club board's meeting Tuesday evening.
The Country Club’s board said it wanted to address rumors at Tuesday evening’s meeting, and it spent much of the session doing just that. It confirmed the hottest rumor – that it is considering the possibility of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Vince Lepera, the board president, addressed some of the rumors in his opening comments: “One, the club is not closing. The club is not filing Chapter 11 – excuse me, Chapter 7. We are not in the process of asking for an assessment.”
He said the club will have a town hall meeting Aug. 24, and the board will be ready to discuss issues in depth then. “A lot of positive things are going to be happening here in a short period of time,” he said, suggesting that members stay away from the rumor mill, “because it’s not true.” He said later, “things will be happening very quickly” after the town hall meeting.
Longtime club member Ted Hart announced a slate of six candidates who will run for six board seats that are up for election.
“I would ask that the present board not make any major decisions in deference to the new board,” he said, suggesting that three board members whose terms end Dec. 31 resign on Oct. 12 – the day of the annual meeting and vote tabulation – to get the new directors into office as soon as possible to deal with the club’s crisis. He also asked that candidates be allowed to attend closed board sessions that don’t deal with personnel matters or contracts so there’s no time lost in transition.
Member Greg Baugher, an attorney, asked, “The rumor is going around that you guys are heading for filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy soon, even before the election. Is that not true?”
Lepera replied, “I believe it’s a very strong possibility. ... We’re still looking at all the angles....”
In a back and forth with another member, Lepera argued that members wouldn’t see a difference if the club filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11. “The doors stay open, we reorganize,” he said. “There would be zero changes to the membership.” Under Chapter 11, a business is given time to operate while it reorganizes its finances.
Dick Brandt, an attorney and a member of the slate of candidates announced at the session, said the club should not file under Chapter 11.
Doing that would cause all the club’s property to go to the landlord under its lease, he said, adding that the club would need a reorganization plan to go into Chapter 11. “We seem to have proven over the course of the last half-decade that ... we can’t show that,” he said. Down the line, he acknowledged, Chapter 11 may be the correct course, but not now.
Lepera said the club has a differing legal opinion of bankruptcy’s impact on the lease. He added the North developers – the club’s landlord – have asked that the club file under Chapter 7. Unlike Chapter 11, it calls for assets to be sold off to pay creditors.
Also at the meeting:
- “Just so you know, (potential buyer) Bob Husband and Bellagio, he’s still very much in the picture,” Lepera said. He said Husband is negotiating to buy the club’s land from the present owners, the North developers. “So there’s a possibility he could be our landlord,” Lepera said. Beyond Husband as a potential buyer, “I can tell you there are other interested parties I really don’t want to disclose at this time.”
- On the sale that didn’t happen with Husband, Lepera said: “One reason why it did not happen, and one reason only, is the union situation. It has nothing to do with the developer. If anything – and I want to clear this up – the developers have been nothing but supportive of getting this done. They’re on the same page as us. They want something to happen as much as we do.”
- Virgil and Lynette Flores offered support to the board, including a handshake from Virgil Flores for every director, as well as their own business insights about difficulties with the unfunded pension situation with the Operating Engineers that scuttled the recent sale possibility. Virgil Flores called for the board to “stop the bleeding” and get rid of the union.
- Kathleen Solorio, also announced by Hart as a board candidate, said the club needs to offer “more and clearer” communication and said what is shared with members doesn’t always line up with what can be seen in the club’s financial reports.
- Later, as Lepera touted the accomplishments of Don Thames, the club pro, in qualifying for two U.S. Senior Opens and now the British Senior Open, Solorio asked, “So what?” Lepera paused and asked, “Seriously?” She responded, “Yeah, seriously. It’s really neat for him. What does it do for our financials, what does it do for our club?” Lepera argued that accomplishments by the club’s pro help sell the club.
- The rumor that the club will be out of cash by September was addressed by Bill Armstrong, the general manager: “No. ... We’ve made some cuts. I’ve made some layoffs, reduction in force. It generated enough cash to carry us through.” He suggested that if members want to step up and help the club, they can pre-pay their dues to help the club through the winter months. Lepera: “The club’s in the same position we are at this time every year, every year.”
- Another rumor: The club is having trouble paying vendors. Armstrong replied that the club has been operating with a $50,000 hole in its budget in recent months – $25,000 for a rent payment it thought would go away with the club sale that didn’t happen and $25,000 in lost revenues for the member assessment that ended in March. “That’s what this budget was predicated on,” he said.
- Lepera was asked about the rumor that Armstrong had quit as the general manager. Mid-question, Armstrong walked back into the room carrying an iced tea, and said, “I got pissed off. I quit.” Lepera said the board’s meetings can get heated, and he got in touch immediately with Armstrong, who has been serving as volunteer GM for almost three years, and talked him into returning.
