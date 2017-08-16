About 75 people attended the Country Club board's meeting Tuesday evening.

The Country Club’s board said it wanted to address rumors at Tuesday evening’s meeting, and it spent much of the session doing just that. It confirmed the hottest rumor – that it is considering the possibility of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Vince Lepera, the board president, addressed some of the rumors in his opening comments: “One, the club is not closing. The club is not filing Chapter 11 – excuse me, Chapter 7. We are not in the process of asking for an assessment.”

He said the club will have a town hall meeting Aug. 24, and the board will be ready to discuss issues in depth then. “A lot of positive things are going to be happening here in a short period of time,” he said, suggesting that members stay away from the rumor mill, “because it’s not true.” He said later, “things will be happening very quickly” after the town hall meeting.

Longtime club member Ted Hart announced a slate of six candidates who will run for six board seats that are up for election.

“I would ask that the present board not make any major decisions in deference to the new board,” he said, suggesting that three board members whose terms end Dec. 31 resign on Oct. 12 – the day of the annual meeting and vote tabulation – to get the new directors into office as soon as possible to deal with the club’s crisis. He also asked that candidates be allowed to attend closed board sessions that don’t deal with personnel matters or contracts so there’s no time lost in transition.

Member Greg Baugher, an attorney, asked, “The rumor is going around that you guys are heading for filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy soon, even before the election. Is that not true?”

Lepera replied, “I believe it’s a very strong possibility. ... We’re still looking at all the angles....”

In a back and forth with another member, Lepera argued that members wouldn’t see a difference if the club filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11. “The doors stay open, we reorganize,” he said. “There would be zero changes to the membership.” Under Chapter 11, a business is given time to operate while it reorganizes its finances.

Dick Brandt, an attorney and a member of the slate of candidates announced at the session, said the club should not file under Chapter 11.

Doing that would cause all the club’s property to go to the landlord under its lease, he said, adding that the club would need a reorganization plan to go into Chapter 11. “We seem to have proven over the course of the last half-decade that ... we can’t show that,” he said. Down the line, he acknowledged, Chapter 11 may be the correct course, but not now.

Lepera said the club has a differing legal opinion of bankruptcy’s impact on the lease. He added the North developers – the club’s landlord – have asked that the club file under Chapter 7. Unlike Chapter 11, it calls for assets to be sold off to pay creditors.

