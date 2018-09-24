Club hires new GM from Bay Area
Published September 24, 2018 - 12:04pm
Filed under
The Country Club on Monday announced the hiring of its new general manager – Ron Svien, presently general manager of Berkeley Country Club, in the Bay Area, where he has worked almost six years (photo). He starts work Oct. 15, the club said. It reviewed 85 resumes, the club said, involving rank-and-file members in the process. The brief announcement thanked member Bill Armstrong for serving as interim general manager.
