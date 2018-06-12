Country Club loses GM; CSD names sergeant

The Country Club announced Tuesday afternoon that Rodney Muller, general manager for the last 10 months, has resigned effective June 29. At the same time, the Community Services District announced the promotion of Rick Tompkins from patrol officer to sergeant.

The Muller announcement, by Forrest De Bolt, human resources administrator, said Muller has accepted a job as a Rain Bird golf irrigation sales manager for Sierra Pacific Turf Supply. Muller joined the club in late 2016 as course superintendent and was promoted to GM last August, replacing Bill Armstrong, who had served as GM in a volunteer capacity for almost three years.

Tompkins’ promotion, announced by Mark Martin, CSD general manager, said Tompkins has 14 years in law enforcement and security work and he “has proven to be a diligent and reliable patrol officer for RMCSD for the last 10 years.”