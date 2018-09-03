Club pro Thames qualifies for national event

Don Thames, the Country Club’s director of golf, has qualified to compete in the PGA Senior Professional National Championship to be played next month in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He was one of eight qualifiers in an event held Aug. 13-14 at San Jose Country Club, finishing sixth with a 4-over-par 144.

Here's the news release from that qualifying event.

The Florida senior event, coming Oct. 25-28, will advance the top 35 players to the Senior PGA Championship next May at Oak Hill Golf Club in Rochester, New York. About 235 players from around the country will compete for the 35 slots available to club pros.

The Senior PGA is the major that Thames lacks to complete a personal grand slam. He has played in the 2008 and 2013 U.S. Senior Opens, the 2010 U.S. Senior Amateur and the 2017 Senior Open Championship in Wales. (The links take you to delightful diaries he wrote at each event.)

About his personal quest for a grand slam, Thames joked, “The game’s greatest players – Nicklaus, Woods, Palmer – counted wins for their majors. As a club pro, I’m counting participation.”