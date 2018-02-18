Club wants to grow membership, get younger

Armed with a marketing company’s recommendations, Rancho Murieta Country Club is preparing an effort to attract new members, in particular among the younger people who are badly represented in its membership. A key part of this is a bylaws change, which requires a member vote.

The club addressed questions in an hour-long session Sunday afternoon, led by Director Buzz Breedlove. A dozen members were on hand, as well as four other directors and the club’s general manager.

There will be a second Q&A session for members 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Murieta Room, followed by a kickoff meeting March 6 with Creative Golf Marketing, the company guiding the club’s membership efforts.

Breedlove offered a brief presentation Sunday and fielded questions about the club’s request that members approve two bylaws changes:

At present, a Junior Golf Executive member can remain in this category until age 39. The bylaws change would increase that maximum age to 44 and create tiers for this membership class with increasing dues – from 24 to 32 years old, from 33 to 40 and from 41 to 44.

The club would be allowed to charge a single-person household lower dues than it charges a family household.

The club is defining a single-person household as one not including a spouse, domestic partner or child – but not, as some members have suggested, merely a household with only one golfer. A Q&A sheet handed out at Sunday’s meeting explained that a Creative Golf Marketing analysis said extending this new offer to one-golfer households would likely result in a net revenue loss for the club.

Breedlove’s presentation included a chart showing that, adjusted for inflation, club revenue from dues and trail fees has declined 37 percent in the last 15 years. Another chart, segmenting the club’s membership by age, showed the largest membership group is between 65 and 74 years old. The average age of all club members is 68, Breedlove said.

“If we follow the (chart’s) demographics, as time goes, we can understand why the membership may be trending downwards,” he said.

Another chart showed club membership includes 65 percent of Murietans between the ages of 65 and 84. On the other hand, only 9 percent of those between 24 and 34 are members.

Breedlove said Creative Golf feels there’s a “much greater” opportunity to enlist the younger members, provided the club differentiates the dues within the Junior Golf Executive group, which includes many people who are still growing their paychecks.

Breedlove and Mike Martel, the club president, praised Creative Golf Marketing, an industry veteran, for its analysis of the market and its proposals.

Based on what they’d read about the club’s recent bankruptcy talk, Breedlove said the Creative Golf Marketing reps were pleasantly surprised when they visited the Country Club.

“Their socks were knocked off,” said General Manager Rodney Muller. “They said, ‘This place is fantastic. There’s no reason why you cannot bring members in this community back into this club with the club in this condition. Your facilities are great.’”

Breedlove said the Creative Golf reps also remarked on the first thing they saw as they entered the 19th Hole – a sign warning that the dress code is strictly enforced. “It wasn’t, ‘Welcome to Rancho Murieta Country Club. We’re here to serve you,’” he said.

In addition to golf and tennis, the club must offer family-friendly events and camaraderie to attract and retain the younger members, club speakers said.

The marketing company will be paid $5,000 for its work, board members said. The Q&A added that the marketers will be paid a one-time finder’s fee for new members who sign up before July 31 – $750 for every golf member over the age of 44 and $100 for every returning social member.

The proposed bylaws changes wouldn’t be made available to current members until Jan. 1, the club said, and then only if the board determines that the marketing campaign has increased membership and revenue sufficiently to allow current members to participate.

The deadline for members to vote on the changes is 5 p.m. Feb. 27.