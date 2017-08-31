Bill Armstrong, who has been the Country Club’s volunteer general manager for nearly three years, announced Thursday that he’s stepping down.

Armstrong, who’s also a candidate for election to the board, made the announcement in his “GM Update” newsletter, which goes to club members. He said he will be a consultant to the club but wants to spend more time with his wife, Barbara, and their new rescue dog, Sadie.

He came on as interim GM at the end of 2014 for what was supposed to be a 90-day run. His announcement says, “Well, circumstances have been such that it has not been practical to bring on a full-time GM due to cost and associated issues with the club.”

Armstrong said the interim GM responsibilities will be handled by Rodney Muller, who joined the Country Club from Empire Ranch, where he was the course superintendent as well as serving as acting general manager for a time.