Club's bartender retires after 14 years
Published March 16, 2018 - 5:58pm
→ See the faces at the retirement party (19 photos)
About 75 people surprised Country Club bartender Joe Lett with a retirement party Friday afternoon at the club. Joe, a 14-year employee, is retiring after his shift Sunday. There were lots of man-hugs and woman-hugs, and Margie Earle, grabbing a selfie here, wasn’t the only one. After an introduction by Rodney Muller, the club’s general manager, Joe, who lives in Elk Grove, gave a soft-spoken speech, thanking members for all they’ve done for him. Bob Gransee of the Men’s Golf Club has written a piece about Joe, which you can see here. (Click photo for larger image.)
