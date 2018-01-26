Coming up: Months of Jackson Road work

Jackson Road and Murieta Drive will be the focus of after-hours construction soon, as storm drains are improved, Jackson Road is resurfaced and entrances for the new shopping center are created. Work starts Feb. 4 and will last for months.

J.D. Pasquetti General Engineering Contractor, the company handling the work, said most of it will be done at night, between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, with one-way traffic controls between the North Gate and the Cosumnes bridge. There will be no work on holidays, the company said.

For the first few weeks, there will be daytime work as well, in the right turn lane on Jackson Road west of Murieta Drive, according to Heath Cantrell, underground superintendent for the company.

“We fully understand the ‘rush hours’ of traffic between the hours of 4:30-7:30 p.m. and 8-10 a.m. based on traffic counts and observations, as we have worked in this area quite frequently over the last several years,” the company said in a news release.

This work – four separate projects – was required by the county as a condition for approval of the Murieta Gardens development south of Jackson Road. The work is being funded by the developers.

Here’s the company’s outline of the work, from Cantrell and the news release:

The plan for Jackson Road is to begin on the new storm drain west of the intersection and work to the east, continuing along Jackson Road and stopping before the bridge.

As the work passes Murieta Drive, it will have to be closed off at night for a week or two. (It will be open during the day throughout the work.) During these closures, accessing the Village and businesses south of Jackson Road will require motorists to take Lone Pine Drive.

There may be temporary steel plates in the roadway during the work, the company said, urging caution as you drive over them.

“Once all the storm drain improvements are completed, we will transition into the ‘widening’ portion of Highway 16,” the company said, “and will complete the highway improvements by grinding and overlaying the entire stretch of Highway 16 from the intersection to the bridge, with new striping.”

There won't be a widening of Jackson Road as such; the only widening will be to create turn pockets for two entrances/exits for the shopping center.

The company promised lighted message signs with information about dates of work and speeds within the construction area.

“Our intent over all else is to accomplish said tasks Safely, Safely and Safely,” the company said. “We appreciate all of your patience and hope all within the community (as well as through commuters) will eventually see the valued and needed improvements to the infrastructure in this great community.”