Community blood drive happens Jan. 28

The community's next quarterly blood drive takes place noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 14673 Cantova Way. Donors must be at least 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health and bearing a photo I.D. Donors 16 or 17 years old must have a signed parental consent form. (There's information here.) The drive is sponsored by the church's St. Vincent De Paul Society and the Rancho Murieta Women's Club. It's being staged by Vitalant, formerly known as BloodSource. Donors will receive a 10 percent discount coupon for Buona Vita Yogurt and a chance to win a gift card from Green Acres in Folsom.

