Community blood drive takes place Monday

The Rancho Murieta Women's Club is hosting a community blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church on Cantova Way. Donors will get a blood donor hat, a $2 gift card from Go Fore Pizza and be entered into drawings for a $200 Amazon gift card and a gift basket from the Country Club. Bring a photo ID, eat well and drink fluids before donating. Questions? Call (866) 822-5663.