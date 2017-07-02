A conga line from the ocean to Clementia
→ Photo gallery of the crowd and the show (56 photos)
A large crowd infused with the good-time spirit of Jimmy Buffett and the Beach Boys took over the dance floor at Lake Clementia Amphitheater Saturday night with a conga line, followed by some “Twist and Shout” and “Barefootin’” action. The Landsharks Band, known for its interactive performances, delivered a show that generated the fervor of a revival meeting as part of Entertainment, Theatre & Culture's summer concert series. The holiday celebration began with “Margaritaville,” and included “Barbara Ann,” “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Surfing USA,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Tequila,” “ Kokomo,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and more. A salute to the armed forces and a flyover preceded the performance. Click photo for larger image.
-
Your comments