Congressional candidate coming to RM Sunday
Published March 3, 2018 - 2:16pm
| Filed under
Andrew Grant, a Republican who’s running for the U.S. House seat held by Democrat Ami Bera, will be in Rancho Murieta Sunday morning to take a run with anyone who wants to join him and for breakfast at the Country Club. Grant, who lives in Folsom, is president and CEO of the Northern California World Trade Center. He’s a Marine Corps veteran who’s married and has three children. Sunday’s run starts at 7:30 at the lake-overlook parking area at Puerto Drive and Camino Del Lago, followed by breakfast at the club around 8:30.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Bar Height Kitchen Table3/3/2018 - 3:23 pm
-
12' Keller Step Ladder3/3/2018 - 3:05 pm
-
Couches3/3/2018 - 2:49 pm
-
Garage Refrigerator3/3/2018 - 2:28 pm
-
Baseball Sweater!3/2/2018 - 3:51 pm
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- KK Collision Center
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Designs in Dentistry
- Barrett Services
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Apex Pest Control
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Squeaky Clean
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Goralka Law Firm
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Go Fore Pizza
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Murieta Health Club
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Tree Tech
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments