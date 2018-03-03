Congressional candidate coming to RM Sunday

Andrew Grant, a Republican who’s running for the U.S. House seat held by Democrat Ami Bera, will be in Rancho Murieta Sunday morning to take a run with anyone who wants to join him and for breakfast at the Country Club. Grant, who lives in Folsom, is president and CEO of the Northern California World Trade Center. He’s a Marine Corps veteran who’s married and has three children. Sunday’s run starts at 7:30 at the lake-overlook parking area at Puerto Drive and Camino Del Lago, followed by breakfast at the club around 8:30.