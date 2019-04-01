Construction this week on Cantova Way
Published April 1, 2019 - 11:39am
| Filed under
The Community Services District says there will be construction work on Cantova Way this week as the CSD and contractors for the Murieta Gardens development work to reroute a sewer line that runs from the Cantova sewer pumping station. CSD suggests you avoid the area if possible during the project, which begins today and is expected to last about a week. If you have questions, call the CSD at (916) 354-3700.
