Construction this week on Cantova Way

Published April 1, 2019 - 11:39am
CSD
Development

The Community Services District says there will be construction work on Cantova Way this week as the CSD and contractors for the Murieta Gardens development work to reroute a sewer line that runs from the Cantova sewer pumping station. CSD suggests you avoid the area if possible during the project, which begins today and is expected to last about a week. If you have questions, call the CSD at (916) 354-3700.

