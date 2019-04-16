Construction work Thursday on cart path
Published April 16, 2019 - 3:40pm
| Filed under
There will be construction work Thursday on the cart path that runs from Riverview Park to the pedestrian bridge, the Community Services District announced Tuesday. You’re asked to avoid the area. Here’s the CSD announcement.
-
