Cosumnes is topic at SOLOS annual meeting
Published September 27, 2017 - 9:20pm
| Filed under
Three dozen people gathered at the Rancho Murieta Association Building Wednesday night for the annual membership meeting of Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces (SOLOS), which tries to influence development. They heard a presentation by Melinda Frost-Hurzel, physical engineer with the Cosumnes River Watershed Coalition. She spoke about the group’s work and the river, which faces a range of challenges. Frost-Wurzel said she visits Rancho Murieta often to participate in fish counts. Last year, she said, 1,247 salmon were counted on the fish ladders here. (Click photo for larger image.)
