Country Club sale is threatened by union fee

The agreement to sell Rancho Murieta Country Club to a Southern California golf executive, which expired at 5 p.m. Friday, got a two-week extension at the last minute. But that was not good news.

Club officials said they heard late Thursday from the Pension Trust Fund of Operating Engineers Local 3, which has levied a $3 million charge on the deal to cover part of its multi-billion-dollar pension shortfall. The club, land owners and buyer had agreed to a $4 million purchase price for the club and its property, but the pension fund's unexpected $3 million expense has jeopardized the deal.

On Saturday, Bill Armstrong, the club's general manager, said the PTF's 11th-hour counter-offer was "significantly higher" than the settlement proposed by potential club buyer James A. (Bob) Husband. "Mr. Husband has requested a short extension so he can evaluate it," Armstrong said of the PTF's counter-offer. The club and Husband have extended the sale agreement to July 14.

Asked how the sale prospects were looking now, Armstrong replied, "It's becoming very, very questionable. ... I hate to say anything until Bob gets done with the two weeks. ... He has a significant amount of money invested that he stands to lose as part of the agreement. So he still, I know, wants to try to pull something out. Maybe he can, and maybe he can't. At this point in time, I just don't know anymore. It's very frustrating."

Armstrong said the initial conversations with the PTF about a settlement were "very promising," which makes the current situation even more difficult. The club's board, which thought it had met for the last time months ago, was called together Thursday night to discuss next steps if the deal falls apart.

Club officials went public with the union issue in May, after it stalled the deal. The union, which represents 22 grounds-maintenance employees at the club and 35,000 heavy equipment operators around the West and Hawaii, has a pension fund that's underfunded by billions of dollars. Even though the club says it has paid everything required in its contract, the PTF says the $3 million represents the club's share of the pension shortfall.

The Pension Trust Fund and the union have been part of Rancho Murieta from the beginning. The PTF purchased 3,500 acres of ranch land in the 1960s and Local 3 used the land as a training ground for its equipment operators, who built the community's infrastructure and created Rancho Murieta. The union's office and trainee dormitories are still in use on Cantova Way even though the training site has moved to land in Sloughhouse.

Beyond the purchase price, Husband had committed to another $3.5 million in immediate investment, according to Vince Lepera, the club’s president. The club and Husband, who has a considerable pedigree in the golf industry, had extended the purchase agreement a number of times before this week in hopes of getting to a deal.

The public saga began in February 2016, when club leaders introduced Husband to members in a series of meetings. In those sessions, Husband made an impression as a serious, soft-spoken man not given to hard selling. He explained his initial thoughts about how the club could be improved, suggestions that resonated positively with many members. Approval of the sale won 95 percent of member votes.

Conceptually, the deal called for Husband and investors to loan the club the money to buy itself. Then the club would sell itself to Husband for $1,000.

The club operates under a 55-year lease that expires in 2028. The present North developers purchased the club land, but not the club, in 2013, when they bought out the PTF's Rancho Murieta holdings. That makes the developers the club’s landlord but not its owner.

