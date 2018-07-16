Country legend tributes to entertain in RM
Tributes to, from left, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Zac Brown are coming to Rancho Murieta Saturday night. (Click photo for larger image.)
Do we have any Keith Urban, Garth Brooks or Zac Brown Band fans out there? Tributes to these performers – some of the biggest names in country music – will appear at Lake Clementia Amphitheater 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Keith Urban is a hit-maker, with more than 14 No. 1 songs to his credit; Garth Brooks has sold more than 130 million albums, and Zac Brown is a country singer/songwriter set on changing country music. But then you probably knew all that.
Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members (and $5 more if you buy at the door). There’s complete information about ETC and where to buy tickets here.
-
