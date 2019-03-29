Country Store broken into again by burglars

In a repeat of a crime a month ago, the Country Store was broken into early Thursday – its front door smashed and cash, lottery tickets and tobacco items stolen, officials said.

Security Chief Jeff Werblun said his department was contacted by the store’s security company, and when patrol arrived at 12:39 a.m. they found the same door’s glass smashed as the previous incident. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department was notified and arrived within 10 minutes, Werblun said.

He said the Sheriff’s Department handled the investigation and reported that two subjects entered the front door. In the Feb. 25 burglary, officials said one person on a bike broke the door and entered the store. The burglars’ mode of transportation this time isn’t known, Werblun said.