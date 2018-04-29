County offers little hope on Scott Road

In addition to Scott Road, Sue Frost's meeting in Rancho Murieta discussed the speed limit on Jackson Road. (Click photo for larger image.)

Rancho Murieta got a lot of attention from Sacramento County last week, with most of the focus on Scott Road. In two meetings, there wasn’t any breakthrough good news, as officials explained fixing the road would be a big job and they don’t have the money.

Scott Road was on the agenda of the Cosumnes Community Planning Advisory Council Wednesday night in Wilton. County Supervisors Sue Frost and Don Nottoli were there, along with two county Department of Transportation officials.

John Merchant, a member of CCPAC as well as a director of the Rancho Murieta Community Services District, said he had been working for eight months to put the meeting together.

He said he moved to Rancho Murieta in 1986, and in those days he would ride his bike to work on Scott Road and see hardly any traffic. “You could not make that trip today and arrive alive,” he added.

Addressing the group, Frost said she has been working overtime on Scott Road, which has been a constant topic since her election in 2016, with comments by Murietans and even by some who live in Folsom and use the road.

She listed complaints familiar to Murietans – speeding, sharp turns with no warning, no turnouts, flooding problems and blind spots.

“There isn’t the funding for Scott Road, given the amount of traffic. ... There are other areas in the county that are much more tenuous. When you have limited funds, it’s difficult to make a case for those country roads,” Frost said. Still, she said, “We haven’t given up on Scott Road. ... We’ve gone to staff and said, ‘We can’t fix it up the way we want; what can we do?’”

Supervisor Don Nottoli, who represented Rancho Murieta for 17 years before district lines were redrawn in 2011, said he’d like to see Scott Road improved, and he suggested turnouts as a possibility in advance of any wholesale rebuilding, which would cost millions of dollars. His district and Frost’s share Scott Road as a border.

Lupe Rodriguez, principal transportation engineer for the county’s Department of Transportation, said the puzzle in his job is trying to improve roads with limited funds.

The first step in this case was to examine accident patterns on the curvy, hilly road, he said, which yielded findings that resulted in striping and 20 new signs last summer to address “run-off-the-road accidents” that the study identified. The results have been positive so far, he said.

Despite the beliefs of most drivers, traffic volume on Scott Road hasn’t increased dramatically over the last decade, Rodriguez said. From 2007 to 2017, he said traffic climbed from 2,150 vehicles a day to about 2,600. That’s 21 percent. “Hearing about it, I thought it was going to be a little bit more than it is,” he said.

As for Deer Creek flooding, Rodriguez said the department has added a second sign at Jackson and Stonehouse roads to notify drivers when Scott Road is closed by flooding.

Addressing turnouts, Rodriguez said the only “wide” spots on Scott Road are at bridges, where there might be seven feet of extra width, but proper engineering requires 12 to 15 feet, so large vehicles can get all the way out of the roadway.

He said the county will explore whether it would take one or two turnouts in each direction to make a difference, and they’ll also look at the costs and property considerations.

Steve White, senior civil engineer for the county Department of Transportation, said federal flood maps say more than a mile of Scott Road would be inundated by a 100-year flood. “We’re not going to build a mile-long causeway on Scott Road; everybody knows that’s not feasible,” he said. He called it a seven-figure project, requiring federal funding, and added, “I’m not going to sugar-coat it: You know, a 2,500-2,600-vehicle-a-day road is going to be hard sell for funding for a long-term fix out there.”

About 10 Murietans were on hand at CCPAC, which advises the county on development issues.

Murietan Matt Corsaut said the Scott Road flooding situation would be “rare for a third-world country” and added Rancho Murieta contributes more than $10 million in property taxes to the county. Scott Road is the shortest distance to the hospital for Murietans, and if it’s flooded the situation could be life-threatening, he said.

Herb Garms of Barton Ranch reminded everyone of the property-rights and ranching origins of Scott Road – his ranch’s stretch wasn’t fully deeded to the county until the ‘90s, he said – and warned that turnouts would cause more problems with disreputable trespassers. “We used to move cattle back and forth, up and down the road, with no restrictions whatsoever,” he said, adding that Barton Ranch would like to be involved in any discussions about changes.

Scott Road – and speeds on Jackson Road – were prime topics at Frost’s community meeting in Rancho Murieta Saturday morning, attended by about 40 people.

Frost thanked the host, the Murieta Inn and Spa, which she joked is “a little nicer than what we’re used to,” and said she hopes to hold more Murieta meetings there. The session was held behind the hotel, with Frost standing at a large outdoor fireplace and people seated in semi-circular rows around her.

Several audience members said they didn’t want to see Jackson Road’s speed limit reduced from 55 to 45 in the area of Rancho Murieta, as others have urged. Frost asked for a show of hands. Those favoring a lower speed limit were in the majority by about 2-1.

Matt Hedges, Frost’s chief of staff, repeated what he said at the CCPAC meeting – that they’ve been working with our Assembly representative, Ken Cooley, who is meeting soon with the Department of Transportation about the department’s decision to refuse a speed reduction. At CCPAC, he said U.S. Rep. Ami Bera is trying to push a coalition of people to address the issue.

“It’s definitely not over,” he said then. “I can’t talk details, but there are some promising aspects to maybe getting a solution out there that hopefully can be announced in the future.”

Among other topics Frost covered:

Rancho Murieta changes in animal control: “Response times will be completely situational,” she said, addressing what Murietans can expect from the county. Emergency calls take priority, she said, and impact the rest of the operation. She said Rancho Murieta has averaged more than 600 animal calls a year but said that number may include multiple calls for the same incident. (Rancho Murieta Security has said that’s not the case.) She said a call about a venomous snake, like a rattlesnake, qualifies as an emergency call. As for deer problems, she said the proper agency is U.S. Fish and Wildlife, but they’re poorly staffed and you may not get a response, so she suggested you try county Animal Control.

Senate Bill 1: It’s an increase in gas and diesel taxes and vehicle registrations, “the largest tax increase in the history of California,” and a measure Frost said she didn’t support. An effort to repeal the measure is heading to the ballot, she said. Frost spoke to the community about SB1 at a previous meeting, in May 2017.