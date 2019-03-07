County seeks candidates for planning group

Supervisor Sue Frost's office lists two qualifications for this job: (1) You must be a resident of Rancho Murieta. (2) You must be passionate about your community. If you meet those qualifications, she'll be glad to consider appointing you to a seat on the Cosumnes Community Planning Advisory Council (CCPAC).

Frost gets to make two appointments to CCPAC, which covers Rancho Murieta, to participate in the planning process and to review and propose community goals and objectives to the county supervisors. Jim Moore, one of Rancho Murieta's two members, has termed out and in ineligible to be reappointed, so Frost is looking for candidates. The council meets monthly in Wilton.

If you want more information, you can email Frost at SupervisorFrost@saccounty.net and you can check this web page for information on the council, including past agendas and minutes: http://www.per.saccounty.net/CPAC/Pages/CPAC-Cosumnes.aspx.