CPR class coming up Saturday

CPR training for children and adults will be offered Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rancho Murieta Association Building. The class for kids ages 10 and over will be held from 9 a.m. to noon; adults class will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Fee is $40 for CPR only and $60 for CPR and first aid. The event is offered by the RMA Recreation Committee.