Craft, gift items to make you into Santa

A cornucopia of craft and gift items greeted shoppers at the Optimist Club’s second annual Holiday Frolic Craft Boutique held Sunday at the Country Club. Vendors offered handmade wreaths, fashion items, jewelry, wood clocks, cutting boards, gourd creations, quilts, table linens and more. All it took was a tour of the brightly decorated Murieta Room to find that special item. (Click for larger image)