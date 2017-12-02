Crafts show brings holiday flavor to the Villas

Published December 2, 2017 - 11:24am
Filed under
Holidays
RM groups

Holiday crafts

April Mattice presided over a table full of holiday decorations priced for every pocketbook Saturday at the Optimist Club’s Holiday Frolic Craft Boutique. Vendors at the Villas Clubhouse offered tables of handmade gift items ranging from painted boxes to knit hats, vintage holiday collectibles and new decorations, plus the opportunity to win a Christmas tree decorated with money. (Click photos for larger images.)

