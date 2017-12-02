Crafts show brings holiday flavor to the Villas
April Mattice presided over a table full of holiday decorations priced for every pocketbook Saturday at the Optimist Club’s Holiday Frolic Craft Boutique. Vendors at the Villas Clubhouse offered tables of handmade gift items ranging from painted boxes to knit hats, vintage holiday collectibles and new decorations, plus the opportunity to win a Christmas tree decorated with money. (Click photos for larger images.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Free shelves12/2/2017 - 11:01 am
-
bike trailer to haul kids dogs whatever12/2/2017 - 10:57 am
-
Oak Roll Top Desk SOLD12/2/2017 - 5:53 am
-
8.5 x 10 foot braided rug12/1/2017 - 4:29 pm
-
WOMENS BIKE - $5012/1/2017 - 2:36 pm
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Designs in Dentistry
- Home Care Assistance
- InterState Propane
- KK Collision Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Go Fore Pizza
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Squeaky Clean
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- North State Golf Cars
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Damon's Computer Service
- Barrett Services
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Tree Tech
- Buona Vita Yogurt
- Apex Pest Control
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- E & J Painting Professionals
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments