Crime reported – but no one's aware

[Updated 11:40 a.m.] There is a report on Facebook Friday morning about an overnight car burglary on Guadalupe Drive. The Sheriff's Department and Rancho Murieta Security said they knew nothing about the crime, but the victim said he had reported it immediately to both operations.
Here's the Facebook post, by Marc Shinkle:
Please read this! Everyone check vehicles that were left outside last night. I live on Guadalupe and my truck robbed last night. They got away with several thousand dollars worth of stuff. Tools, brand new iPad still in the box, keys and I am sure more stuff that I will discover missing later. The one night I don’t lock my truck is the night I get ripped off. I am super pissed. What the hell is going on in this community.
Contacted by RanchoMurieta.com Friday morning, both Security and the Sheriff's Department said they knew nothing of the crime.
In a phone interview, Shinkle said he called the North Gate at 6:10 or 6:15 a.m. and reported the crime, providing his name and PIN number to the gate officer. "He told me there's nothing I need to do, that I needed to call the Sheriff's Department," Shinkle said. "I called the non-emergency number at the Sheriff's Department; the guy told me, 'Go online, fill out a report. That's all we can do.'"
Shinkle said he did as instructed and received an email confirmation of his filed report at 8:12 a.m.
"I know the services we're getting from Sac County, and it's a joke," Shinkle said, adding, "I mean, we have zero police protection out here. Zero."
Looking to be proactive, the Sheriff's Department had an officer in the community Friday morning, trying to gather information about the crime, but the department didn't know the victim's name or how to reach him. (The forwarding of the Facebook post did not include Shinkle's name.)
Laurie Costello of the Sacramento Sheriff's Department shared this information about vehicle burglary:
Vehicle Burglary - A Crime of Opportunity
Vehicle Burglary is most often a crime of opportunity. It takes 20 seconds for someone to break into a vehicle, grab things like purses, bags, phones, other electronics, a car stereo, important papers or anything else that looks useful or valuable, and take off. It takes even less time if the vehicle is unlocked.
Here are some tips to remember:
- LOCK your vehicle and take the keys
- PARK carefully in well lighted areas
- USE anti-theft devices
- Remove all valuables; do not leave anything in it
- Hide the garage door opener
- UTILIZE your garage to park in, if possible
- MARK it; use an engraver to mark property
- REPORT suspicious activity or persons to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115, for crimes in progress call 9-1-1.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is doing everything it can to be proactive in Rancho Murieta, including paying attention to social media posts that mention crime and crime related trends. Please help us prevent crime in your neighborhood by locking your vehicles and removing all items, sharing this post with your neighbors and reporting ALL crime to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Thank you Laurie Costello, I checked my office phone and no one had called to report this event.
Jacque Villa VIPS Sacramento Sheriff Department.