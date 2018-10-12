Crime reported – but no one's aware

[Updated 11:40 a.m.] There is a report on Facebook Friday morning about an overnight car burglary on Guadalupe Drive. The Sheriff's Department and Rancho Murieta Security said they knew nothing about the crime, but the victim said he had reported it immediately to both operations.

Here's the Facebook post, by Marc Shinkle:

Please read this! Everyone check vehicles that were left outside last night. I live on Guadalupe and my truck robbed last night. They got away with several thousand dollars worth of stuff. Tools, brand new iPad still in the box, keys and I am sure more stuff that I will discover missing later. The one night I don’t lock my truck is the night I get ripped off. I am super pissed. What the hell is going on in this community.

Contacted by RanchoMurieta.com Friday morning, both Security and the Sheriff's Department said they knew nothing of the crime.

In a phone interview, Shinkle said he called the North Gate at 6:10 or 6:15 a.m. and reported the crime, providing his name and PIN number to the gate officer. "He told me there's nothing I need to do, that I needed to call the Sheriff's Department," Shinkle said. "I called the non-emergency number at the Sheriff's Department; the guy told me, 'Go online, fill out a report. That's all we can do.'"

Shinkle said he did as instructed and received an email confirmation of his filed report at 8:12 a.m.

"I know the services we're getting from Sac County, and it's a joke," Shinkle said, adding, "I mean, we have zero police protection out here. Zero."

Looking to be proactive, the Sheriff's Department had an officer in the community Friday morning, trying to gather information about the crime, but the department didn't know the victim's name or how to reach him. (The forwarding of the Facebook post did not include Shinkle's name.)

Laurie Costello of the Sacramento Sheriff's Department shared this information about vehicle burglary: