CRLL spring registration is now open
Published October 27, 2018 - 5:14pm
| Filed under
Spring 2019 registration is now open for Cosumnes River Little League, and you must register before the end of the year to avoid a $35 late fee. There’s a parent orientation night Dec. 11 and player assessment dates in January. (Opening day is March 19.) There’s more information at www.playcrll.com.
