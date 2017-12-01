Crowder, Bianchi, Brandt win RMA seats

Three new RMA directors, center, are applauded by the audience. From left are Jim Crowder, Joanne Brandt and Stephanie Bianchi. At the podium are election officials, from left, Dick Silvis and Ken Poole.

In a tight election, Rancho Murieta elected Jim Crowder, Stephanie Bianchi and Joanne Brandt to three-year terms on the Rancho Murieta Association board of directors. The election results were announced at Thursday night’s annual meeting.

With 1,000 votes cast, the totals show only a 14-vote spread between second place and fourth:

Jim Crowder: 573

Stephanie Bianchi: 526

Joanne Brandt: 521

Tom Reimers: 512

The directors’ terms begin Friday, and their first official duty takes place next week when the new board convenes 6 p.m. Thursday at the RMA Building to select officers and committee chairs.

Ken Poole, the RMA’s inspector of elections, announced the results after declaring the quorum requirement of 883 votes had been met. Dick Silvis, who shared inspector of elections duties with Poole, swore in the new directors.

Silvis said it was the last time he would perform this duty since he is retiring after years of service in the volunteer position.

Three directors who are leaving the board after two terms offered thanks to the RMA staff.

“You have made it easy for the board.” outgoing Director Tim Maybee said to RMA staffers. He added, “If I had it to do over again, I wouldn’t hesitate to do so.”

“It’s been, actually, a lot of fun,” said Director Sam Somers Sr. He applauded the staff for the amount of work they accomplish on a small budget, saying other homeowner associations visit the RMA to understand how it manages to do all it does. “There’ve been some real terrific things happened over the last six years. I’m really proud to be a part of it.”

Board President Bob Lucas pointed to personal goals realized: the construction of the North Gate and the new Greens Park on the South. “Along the way, we ended up with a new cable system,” he said. He thanked the community for electing him, and later in the session he thanked the prior president, Jim Moore.

Moore went to the microphone later in the meeting and commended the departing directors, saying they’d served well during his five years as president. “I am really proud to have worked with all three of those gentlemen,” he said.

The directors and staff were introduced to the dozen people in the audience. There was no video recording of the session, which lasted a half-hour.

As is the meeting custom, outgoing directors were presented with a piece of woodworking by Maintenance Manager Rod Hart, in this case a wooden desk set. Director Larry Shelton, the board vice president, thanked Lucas and offered congratulations for his work and accomplishments.

Saying he had a surprise, Shelton presented one of the desk sets to RanchoMurieta.com for the site’s coverage of the community. He called it “a quality, a very high quality” operation.

Outgoing Director Sam Somers Sr., left, accepts his award from President Bob Lucas.

Director Tim Maybee poses with his award and Lucas.