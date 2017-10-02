CSD acts on personnel, but not trails and fees

The Community Services District moved ahead on personnel matters at its September meeting but delayed action on a master trails map and updating developer fees. The board tabled agenda items related to drilling a well for emergency use.

New general manager, security sergeant

Sgt. Jeff Werblun's wife, Petra, gives him a kiss after pinning his new badge into place. (Click photo for larger image.)

After announcing the selection of Mark Martin as general manager earlier in the month, the board unanimously approved an employment agreement that provides an annual salary of $165,000 and a monthly car allowance of $500 in lieu of mileage reimbursement.

Martin, who was with Stockton’s community development department for 14 years, has 26 years of experience in public infrastructure management, urban planning, organizational improvement and using technology to improve customer service, according to the announcement. He was on hand for the meeting.

Residents are invited to meet and talk with Martin on Friday when an open house will be held at the CSD Building from 2 to 5 p.m.

In other personnel matters, the board passed a resolution honoring Mike Scarzella, who retired as security patrol sergeant at the end of August.

Former patrol officer Jeff Werblun was promoted to sergeant in a ceremony witnessed by family members.

RMA presents trail plan, but it doesn't go far

CSD President Mark Pecotich lists things he wants to see addressed in the community's trails map before it's submitted to the county. (Click photo for larger image.)

Greg Vorster, Rancho Murieta Association general manager, presented the master trail plan the RMA board approved in August, in hopes of gaining CSD support at the Parks Committee. The Parks Committee consists of one CSD director, two RMA directors and two developer representatives. With the Parks Committee’s approval, the map would be submitted to the county as the framework for the trail system.

Vorster pointed out how the RMA plan differed from the one the developer has already submitted to the county. “Rancho North is proposing a much longer distance of on-street trails,” Vorster said. “Our map depicts a lot more off-street trails. That’s the biggest difference in the two.” Both maps have natural trails, and they are the same length, 17.5 miles, Vorster said.

The two maps were set up on easels, along with a map of Exhibit E, the conceptual trail system plan that appears in the 1990 Park Development Agreement that requires landowners to develop and “grant to RMA at no cost to RMA, a system of pedestrian and bike trails constructed to standards and specifications as approved by the Parks Committee.”

The committee adopted a specification in 2003 for off-street trails that requires a 12-foot-wide path with two-foot shoulders constructed with six inches of base rock and two inches of asphalt.

Director Les Clark asked if CSD requirements for 20-foot paved roadways to facilitate maintenance and operation of the water treatment plant and the storage lakes as development proceeds overlapped with the RMA master trail plan.

Vorster replied that in some areas the CSD plan would negate the need to build a section of the trail and it would become a joint-use trail. President Mark Pecotich asked Rancho Murieta North Properties representatives who were at the meeting to present their map. Their land-use attorney, George Phillips, responded, saying the developers believe trails are a topic for a larger, community-wide discussion, and on-street trails are accommodated in the Park Development Agreement and provide efficiencies.

Pecotich, a proponent of unpaved trails and a founder of Murieta Trail Stewardship, which has worked to get agreement from landowners and local authorities for the trails network created by community volunteers, said the developer and the RMA maps had benefited from feedback about natural trails and congratulated both entities on maps he found “remarkably improved” over earlier versions.

However, Pecotich said the current maps were incomplete, and he read from a list he’d composed of issues he thought should be addressed, starting with access inside and outside the gates, and including security fees for trail property, construction standards for dirt trails, golf cart use, and other items. “We need to know. It’s not figured out,” he said.

He said he agreed with the developer representative about community input.

“When you talk about community input, this map is at the county right now,” Vorster responded, indicating the Rancho Murieta North Properties’ map. “And there was no community input on it. When it comes to our map, they’re saying community input.”

“We’ve got to take a look at both these maps, overlay the two and go, What do we end up with? And get community input along the way,” Pecotich said.

Vorster said the RMA board had agreed the Parks Committee meeting would be an opportunity for community input.

As for the mechanics of the trail system, “I think you’re going to have to work with the county quite a bit on this,” Vorster told Pecotich. “The public input portion is super important,” Pecotich insisted. Vorster said, “I’d just like to remind you that right now (the developer’s) plan is down at the county, that’s the one they have for consideration ... and what we’re presenting we replicated off the Exhibit E, which was the original conceptual trail plan.”

Pecotich said he liked both plans but what he liked about the developer’s plan was the pictures “of what you’re actually getting. That’s cool. ... I would love to see that the next E that goes to the county is something that we’ve all worked through with these logistics and considered, and it’s a single E that goes to the county that everybody likes.”

Director John Merchant said he was not in favor of going to the Parks Committee until “we’re in complete agreement, the CSD and the RMA” because the entities represent the community’s interests on the committee.

Pecotich proposed pursuing a “checklist” dialogue with RMA, CSD and developer representatives to “come up with what we’re going to submit to the county.” Director Morrison Graf suggested forming an ad hoc committee to accomplish this. Pecotich and Clark were selected as a two-person CSD ad hoc committee to coordinate with developer and RMA representatives on trail map issues. Vorster said he would take the proposal to the RMA board to see if the directors wanted to participate.

Developer challenges fee calculation

A year ago, after developer John Sullivan protested the CSD’s calculation of fees for the Murieta Inn project, the CSD decided to reevaluate the capital improvements and water supply augmentation fees developers pay. The CSD approved a study to update the fees at a cost of $56,700 after the developer and the district signed a letter of agreement addressing fee adjustments and payment.

Consultant Coastland Engineering presented the completed fee study update at the September board meeting. Draft versions had been reviewed and discussed at previous committee and board meetings. The presentation is available here.

The study proposes fees of $5,938 for water supply augmentation and $4,205 for community facilities that include water, sewer, drainage, and security capital improvements, at a total cost to developers of $10,143 per EDU. Existing fees are $5,840 per EDU. An EDU, which stands for Equivalent Dwelling Unit, is a water-use measure.

Coastland Engineering based the proposed fees on development projects and water use calculations, the cost of providing service to new customers, the projects and equipment needed to serve new development, and other factors. The update proposes a change in the water-use calculation for non-residential development, basing EDUs on meter size instead of square footage, the current basis.

The plan was to approve the study at the October board meeting and adopt an ordinance amending the fees in November. That changed when Sullivan came to the podium and raised a last-minute objection to the study, saying corrections are needed.

Director Morrison Graf said Sullivan deserved the opportunity to respond to the study, but President Mark Pecotich said his response had been hard to get during the development of the update. The board agreed to allow Sullivan to submit comments on the fee study to the Improvements Committee no later than the start of the Oct. 3 meeting. Coastland Engineering will be present to provide input.

Well project tabled

There was no action to report from the board’s closed session, which included a conference concerning the price and terms of payment for a groundwater well easement. The agenda identified Interim General Manager Ed Crouse as the property negotiator and Carol Anderson Ward Trust as the other negotiating party.

During the open session, two items relating to the well project were tabled: board approval of a use agreement and easement for the well, and the awarding of a contract for the project.

When the project went to the board in August with the Improvements Committee’s recommendation to approve a bid to drill the well, the directors put the project on hold until an agreement with the landowner was in place. The low bidder agreed to hold the bid price through the end of September.

The CSD received a $500,000 grant in 2011 to construct a well “to insure there is an adequate water supply at full build-out during times of drought or for other emergency needs.”

The deadline for the grant has been extended numerous times. The latest date is the end of this year. The CSD is hopeful the grant can be extended through June 2018.

In brief...