CSD acts on staff, 1-mph speeding violations

The Community Services District board, the majority of which will be replaced next month, voted unanimously last week to grant the general manager a potential 4 percent salary increase and to hire a director of administration as second in command on financial and other matters. The board also addressed a “hearsay” comment that Security had been directed by the Rancho Murieta Association to begin issuing citations when drivers exceed the speed limit by even 1 mph.

As part of the raise and hire, Mark Pecotich, board president, issued a written statement at Wednesday night’s meeting that made a point of the organization’s growth in revenue and responsibility. “Any normal business would be hard-pressed to do the job of a business this size with such a small team,” says the statement, which Pecotich read aloud. He’s one of the directors leaving the board.

The statement says it's possible that the district has not put “the right operational structure and financial funding mechanisms in place” to support its longterm needs. “Two decades of nearly the same leadership” leaves the district with “that’s the way we’ve always done things” challenges to progress, the statement says.

Pecotich said the board’s evaluation of General Manager Mark Martin’s job performance included interviews with CSD staff. The statement acknowledges change is difficult and adds: “We know and respect that some staff will choose to stay employed with the district in this time of evolutionary change and some may not – and know that we are indeed moving our community’s future forward under Mark’s leadership.”

Martin’s raise is a potential $6,600 a year, predicated on accomplishing a handful of management goals. It’s retroactive to Sept. 30, on top of his $165,000 annual salary.

At the same time, the district announced the hiring of Tom Hennig as director of administration. Hennig is presently the City of Stockton’s chief technology officer, and his service there overlapped with Martin’s prior job, as Stockton’s assistant director of community development.

The statement read by Pecotich said Hennig’s hiring will allow Martin to support the district’s goals, community development and relationships with local, regional and statewide stakeholders.

The memo was endorsed by Directors Les Clark and John Merchant, who will continue on the board after next month’s reorganization. Merchant said Martin is doing two jobs, and the future looks increasingly difficult on the water and development fronts.

Hennig’s salary was not announced, but the range advertised as the starting salary for the position was from $113,184 to $134,532. His 2017 Stockton salary and other pay totaled $150,434.

There were 38 applicants for the job, and five were invited to be interviewed, Martin said in his monthly memo to the board.

Will 1 mph over speed limit get you a citation?

Mike Martel, a past CSD board member and current president of the Country Club board, told the board he had heard that the Rancho Murieta Association board, in closed session, had voted to tell CSD to start writing citations when Murietans exceed the speed limit by even 1 mph.

“That conversation is running very, very wild in the community,” Martel said. Pressed by the board, Martel acknowledged his comments are “hearsay, but it hasn’t been denied.”

Questioned by Security Chief Jeff Werblun, Martel said the RMA’s action took place at the meeting before last, which would have been October. “The way I’ve heard it, it sounds like it’s pretty accurate to me,” Martel said.

Director John Merchant said he doesn’t think RMA is allowed to take such an action in executive session. He added that RMA has been without a compliance officer for some time, so any tickets being written are being written by CSD, which, Werblun added in an aside, is not citing people for exceeding the limit by 1 mph. Citations are issued both by CSD Security and the RMA's compliance officer.

After the meeting, General Manager Mark Martin said the CSD had gotten no instructions from RMA to change the enforcement standard, though he was reluctant to discuss whether RMA had started enforcing a new standard on its own.

Martin said RMA and CSD set a shared standard at a meeting in the summer. “We had an agreement that day; we’ve been to the letter (in observing it),” he said. Martin and Werblun would not disclose the cushion speeders are allowed before they get a citation.

In an email Sunday, Alex Bauer, the RMA board president, said the RMA did indeed change the policy briefly before rescinding the change.

“Back in July executive session (when I was absent), the board ‘voted’ to enforce the 1-mph-over-speed-limit policy,” he wrote. “When I saw that it seemed like an illegal action, so I had the board vote in August executive session to rescind that policy and to have that discussion and debate in open session. No one opted to do that. In the meantime, between July and August, word slipped out that the policy was in place, causing some of the confusion.”

It is not clear whether some speeding citations were written while the RMA’s violation standard was at 1 mph.

At the CSD meeting, speaking of the RMA budget, Director John Merchant said, “I’d be interested in knowing what the increase in revenues for the coming year shows in terms of fines versus last year. ... I’m just wondering where this (speeding enforcement) becomes a profit center.”

At the end of the meeting, Martel returned to the microphone to say Security is "hiding underneath a hill" trying to catch drivers who are in violation. Martel called it an "I got you" approach.

Speed limits in the community are 25 mph on roads and 10 mph on separate cart paths and the back lake areas.

Looking back at years of service

In his closing comments, President Mark Pecotich looked back on his four years on the board: "When we first started this journey, we were negotiating the North Gate. Remember that one, everybody? That was a good time. ... And then, like, in 2015, we cut the ribbon on the North Gate. ... We finished the water treatment plant, put solar in for the water and wastewater treatment plants. We built the hotel and some new homes, which was great. We had three general managers, nearly four, in the time I was here, which was crazy. We killed some fish, and then we put them back in the lake. But we owned it, and we fixed it. The Parks Committee sent a trail plan to the county. We built the Greens Park that took over a decade to get done. We took a shot at a package to support the purchase and renovations of the club and preserve some of 'the privately owned, undeveloped land in our community.' That's politically correct; you can say that. And we kept working on a collaboration with RMA addressing security and speeding concerns in the community. ... In four years, that's a heck of a lot, you guys, when you think about it. ... I leave you with the following advice, which is: Look forward and avoid living in the past."

In other business...

The board unanimously approved spending $114,333 with Telstar Instruments of Concord for the wastewater reclamation plant filter PLC replacement. Also approved unanimously was a proposal to pay EDCO Enterprises Inc of Sacramento $6,000 to clean and pump out the Cantova sewer lift station.