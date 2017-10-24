CSD adds 500 catfish to Laguna Joaquin

Ten weeks after a fish kill left hundreds of fish dead in Laguna Joaquin, the Community Services District made good on the first half of its promise to restock the lake. Tuesday morning, with CSD and Rancho Murieta Association staffers on hand, Ryan Mahoney of Freshwater Fish of Elk Grove poured several barrels with 500 catfish into the lake. They'll be followed by bass, probably in several months, after the catfish have had a chance to grow. CSD paid Freshwater $2,000 for today's fish. (Click photo for larger image.)