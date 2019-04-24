CSD airs developer request to release funds

The Community Services District board centered its attention on developer-related issues at the April board meeting. The main focus was a request by the Rancho North developer to use funds reserved for a future water treatment plant expansion to pay bond delinquencies on six parcels of undeveloped land. (Full letter is enclosed.) The board also dealt with a problematic request to provide water and sewer service to model homes being built in Murieta Gardens.

Developer John Sullivan presented the board with a letter stating his rationale for asking the district to release $540,000 in funds to help pay delinquent bond payments and penalties totaling $647,754. The CSD reserved the funds from the developer’s $4 million-plus “fair share” obligation for the water treatment plant so plant capacity could be expanded in the future.

The delinquencies were first discussed earlier in the month at a CSD committee meeting where General Manager Mark Martin stressed that the CSD has not lost any money due to the late payments. Despite them, CSD is being paid through the state’s Teeter Plan, which allows Sacramento County to collect delinquent property taxes on behalf of local governing bodies. These payments are collected twice a year, in April and December.

At the committee meeting and in his letter, Sullivan attributed the delinquencies to delays in moving forward with development plans. He also suggested that an expansion of the water treatment plant capacity may never be needed because of reductions in water demand.

But Martin pointed out in a memo to the board that “The release of these funds obligated to already-identified future development water needs would likely trigger a significant and potentially costly revisit of existing water studies to justify release of the funds.”

The Community Facilities District was formed and the bonds were issued in 2015 “as a means for property owners of developable lands to help fund their share of the of the District’s water treatment plant expansion needed to accommodate future development,” Martin explained.

At the board meeting, Director John Merchant asked Sullivan what would happen if the reserve money is needed. “Where is the comfort level that the money is really going to be there?”

Sullivan replied that his group would look at providing “a replacement for the $540,000 if that would help satisfy the district.”

President Les Clark told Sullivan that the board would have to research his proposal before moving forward. Sullivan said he understood.

“But we would appreciate your consideration,” he said. “In the meantime, we will be working on various other ways to become more current.”

Martin told the board during the meeting that the developers had missed the April 10 installment of taxes, but he didn’t have the new figures yet.

Unlike other parts of the development plan, Murieta Gardens, the residential/commercial property south of Jackson Road, is current in its bond payments and Sullivan has said houses being built there are producing “significant cash flows.”

However, an issue came up between the CSD and the homebuilder.

Paul Siebensohn, director of field operations, said in his utilities report that K. Hovnanian Homes had asked for service permits for two model homes being constructed. Siebensohn let them know that the district doesn’t issue service permits until infrastructure work had been completed and accepted by the district.

Siebensohn said Sullivan’s project manager apparently believes that once pipes are put into the ground with district inspection and tied into the district’s system, they belong to the district.

Siebensohn said he and Martin met with a K. Hovanian representative. They agreed the sewer connections would be installed and not put into service. The home builder will bring in portable toilets.