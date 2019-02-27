CSD: Annual reviews, concealed weapons

The Community Services District board last week heard annual presentations from the Security and Field Operations departments and approved a policy on workplace violence after the board president commented that it leaves him unable to carry his licensed concealed weapon on CSD property.

The board adopted a policy on workplace violence after President Les Clark cautioned against the broadness of barring employees from bringing weapons on CSD property, saying he’s unable to carry a licensed weapon, which he usually has with him, on CSD property.

One of the policy’s definitions of workplace violence is “bringing weapons or firearms of any kind on district premises, in district parking lots, or while conducting district business.” Clark responded, “Sometimes those things can get so broad as to make it uncertain whether or not a common pocket knife is a weapon. As long as the district has considered the legal ramifications of that and the flexibility within implementation of that policy, I guess that’s fine.”

He cited the inclusion of “on district premises” in the policy, saying, “There are many people who have reasons for carrying defensive weapons and are actually licensed to carry defensive weapons to and from work – they are prohibited from carrying those defensive weapons with this language of having it ‘on district property.’”

He added, “...I will publicize it that I have a concealed-carry weapons permit, and most places I go, except for CSD, I have a weapon with me. I can’t do that – I have to go home and put it away – in order to drive onto CSD property. ... (The policy is) restrictive beyond the boundaries of CSD property with this language.”

Clark said he was merely commenting on the issue and that his concerns didn’t have to be addressed now, but perhaps in the future. He made the motion to adopt the policy, which was approved unanimously.

Annual Security report

Security Chief Jeff Werblun offered the department’s annual report for 2018. Many of his points prompted conversation among the directors. You can download the CSD’s audio file of the meeting here. Werblun’s report begins at the 00:40:00 mark of the 2½-hour meeting and lasts about 45 minutes. His PowerPoint presentation file is available as an attachment at the end of this story.

Some of his main points:

Hiring for the department is a constant. (There are current openings on patrol and at the gate, he reported elsewhere in the meeting.) In 2018, the department filled its sergeant position twice and was led by an interim chief, an acting chief and a permanent chief.

Eight full-time, one part-time and one temporary gate officers staff the North and South gates 24/7. They processed 136,000+ vehicles through the gates in 2018.

In addition to Werblun, a patrol sergeant and five patrol officers cover the community 24/7.

The most common calls for service were 1,430 checks on businesses, 1,343 times locking or unlocking facilities and 518 extra patrols or house checks. In total, the department handled 6,985 calls for service in 2018.

The report file also shows crime complaints, citations issued and more. The crime numbers are low and most represent crimes of opportunity.

Annual Field Operations report

Paul Siebensohn, director of field operations, shared his department’s annual report for 2018. It begins at 01:24:30 in the CSD’s audio of the meeting. The PowerPoint presentation file is available as an attachment at the end of this story.

Some of his main points:

In the 2017-18 water pumping season, which runs from Nov. 1 through May 31, the district pumped 2,165.5 acre feet of water from the Cosumnes River. (General Manager Mark Martin added a rule of thumb: An acre foot of water will cover a football field from one goal line to the other 10-yard line – 90 yards, from sideline to sideline – to a depth of one foot. Siebensohn added another rule of thumb: It takes a million gallons of water to make three acre feet.)

Compared to 2013, last year’s water use showed a 10.5 percent conservation rate.

There were 32 water leak repairs last year, but they don’t show a trend; they seem to occur randomly.

Water quality complaints were way down. “We hardly had any last year. That’s excellent,” Siebensohn said.

About 475 acre feet of treated wastewater was delivered to the Country Club for its irrigation uses.

The installation of solar power facilities has allowed CSD to control its power costs. As SMUD projects annual cost increases – 1 percent this year, 2 percent next year – CSD has locked in its power rates for 20 years.

