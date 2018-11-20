CSD board meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday

Published November 20, 2018 - 11:06pm
CSD

The Rancho Murieta Community Services District board of directors holds its monthly meeting Wednesday at the CSD Administration Building. Action items include an amendment to the general manager's contract and expenditures for the wastewater reclamation plant and Cantova sewer lift station. The open session begins at 5 p.m. The agenda is available here

