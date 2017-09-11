CSD chooses Stockton official as new GM

Mark Martin, Stockton’s assistant director of community development, will be the Rancho Murieta Community Services District’s new general manager, the CSD announced Monday.

The announcement said Martin has 26 years of experience in public infrastructure management, urban planning, organizational improvement and using technology to improve customer service. He has been with Stockton’s community development department for 14 years, the news release said.

“The Rancho Murieta opportunity was one I could not pass on as I will have the opportunity to exercise every major skill set I have developed over my career,” the release quotes Martin as saying. “I look forward to serving the residents of Rancho Murieta!”

The announcement sets his start date as Oct. 2. His online resume is here.

Mark Pecotich, CSD board president, felt Martin’s experience in the public and private space, along with his ability to use technology to serve business improvements, were appealing, the release says.

After decades of stability in the job, the last few years have been rocky for the CSD.

Ed Crouse retired as general manager in 2014 after 18 years in the job. The assistant general manager and presumed successor, Darlene Thiel, was passed over as his replacement, and she resigned. The person chosen instead, Joe Blake, lasted only four months before he resigned.

The board rehired Thiel as GM later that year. She announced her resignation earlier this year and departed in July to take a job in Florida, where she has family.

Crouse, the longtime general manager, is presently serving as interim GM. He will remain on the job until mid-November, to help Martin transition into the job, the release said.

The general manager oversees the district’s three dozen employees, in administrative, security and water/sewage/drainage roles.

The Stockton job paid Martin $149,864 last year, according to online records for government employee salaries. Thiel was paid $171,753 in regular pay last year and another $11,000 in other pay, according to online records. The CSD's published pay range for the job is $130,004 to $184,812.

