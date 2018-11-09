CSD count goes on; Butler climbs into third

[Updated Nov. 9] Sacramento County updated its election totals Friday afternoon, showing that Linda Butler has passed Martin Pohll to move into the third open Community Services District board seat. Butler trailed Pohll by 17 votes in the results released early Wednesday; in the latest results she leads him by 16. Randy Jenco and Tim Maybee are still far out in front for the first and second spots. There are tens of thousands of votes countywide yet to be counted.

Jenco, Maybee and Pohll each served two terms on the Rancho Murieta Association board and ran together as a slate for the CSD board.

Here are the vote totals as reported at 4 p.m. Friday by Sacramento County:

Randy Jenco: 952

Tim Maybee: 862

Linda Butler: 591

Martin Pohll: 575

Jerry Pasek: 405

Morrison Graf: 337

Ron Amarante: 300

With almost 260,000 votes counted, but another 150,000 to go, Sacramento County said the next results update will come Tuesday.

The election would oust incumbents Graf and Pasek.

Maybee, who was known for plain speaking during his time on the RMA board, continued that in this race. At the CSD’s candidates night last month, he criticized the Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces (SOLOS) group, which tries to influence development to protect environmental concerns. In return, SOLOS criticized Maybee and his slate. SOLOS had endorsed Butler and Amarante.

In returns so far, Butler is drawing more votes than Pohll in the North and Village precincts, but Pohll is winning in the South.

The CSD board has five directors, and the term of office is four years. The new directors will join Les Clark and John Merchant on the board.