CSD holds board meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday

Published August 12, 2018 - 10:42pm
| Filed under
CSD

The Community Services District holds its regular monthly meeting of the board of directors Wednesday at the CSD Building. The public session begins at 5 p.m. Board actions on the agenda include placing delinquent accounts on the Sacramento County tax rolls for collection, adopting a resolution to decide an employee grievance, and approving a salary range for the new director of administration position. The agenda is available as a file attachment below.

AttachmentSize
PDF icon CSD meeting agenda171.16 KB

