CSD introduces new GM to Rancho Murieta

Published October 6, 2017 - 11:17pm
| Filed under
CSD

Mark Martin

The Community Services District held an open house Friday afternoon to introduce the community to Mark Martin, the new general manager. He has been Stockton’s assistant director of community development. The prior general manager, Darlene Thiel, left in July for a job in Florida. (Click photo for larger image.)

Your comments

