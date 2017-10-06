CSD introduces new GM to Rancho Murieta
Published October 6, 2017 - 11:17pm
| Filed under
The Community Services District held an open house Friday afternoon to introduce the community to Mark Martin, the new general manager. He has been Stockton’s assistant director of community development. The prior general manager, Darlene Thiel, left in July for a job in Florida. (Click photo for larger image.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Blue-Tooth Over-The-Ear ANC Headphones10/7/2017 - 2:01 pm
-
Wanted: One or Two Dumbbells10/7/2017 - 1:43 pm
-
Three-Drawer Steel Horizontal Filing Cabinets10/7/2017 - 1:26 pm
-
Golf Cart approximately 19 MPH 1,20010/7/2017 - 7:46 am
-
Lexus CT200H for sale10/6/2017 - 11:29 pm
- North State Golf Cars
- Home Care Assistance
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Apex Pest Control
- Go Fore Pizza
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- InterState Propane
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Murieta Health Club
- Tree Tech
- Barrett Services
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments