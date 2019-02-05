CSD looks at digital answer to gate backups

CSD Director Tim Maybee, right, makes a point as General Manager Mark Martin, center, and Security Chief Jeff Werblun listen. (Click to enlarge photo)

A technology solution to holiday backups at the gate was discussed – and given a warm welcome – at the Community Services District’s Security Committee meeting Tuesday morning. The new system would use electronic codes on visitors’ smart phones.

Applications By Design Inc. (ABDI) of Boca Raton, Florida, is the software company responsible for the system used at the gates since 2017 to let Murietans register visitors online and get notifications when someone comes through the gate.

Werblun said another of ABDI’s products will email QR codes to visitors as directed by Murietans. (QR codes are used widely, including at airport gates, Starbucks and Sacramento Regional Transit.) The visitor then uses a smartphone to display the QR code at the gate, where the officer, working with an iPad, scans the code, hands the driver a paper pass for the dashboard, and lets the vehicle in, Werblun said, adding that the QR pass can’t be used again.

“Thank you. That’s where we need to be,” Director Tim Maybee told Werblun. At last month’s session, Maybee, a newly minted CSD director, said he didn’t want to see a repeat of the backups that happened at the North Gate on Christmas Day.

ABDI’s website says this product can also be used for mass mailing of passes to guests at events like golf tournaments or weddings.

Visitors can print out the QR codes at home if they choose, Werblun said. No one addressed the scenario, but it seems unlikely Security would be able to abandon paper passes entirely for some time to come.

Werblun said the cost quoted by ABDI for the electronic pass product is a one-time setup fee of $450 and $100 a month in ongoing charges. Integrating the program with the present GateAccess.net entry program and its database will carry a $150 one-time setup fee and ongoing charges of $65 a month for each device in use at the gate, Werblun said. Hardware – an iPad and a wireless router – would also have to be purchased, he said.

In response to General Manager Mark Martin’s caution that Security’s budget is extremely tight, Maybee, who was eager to get the system tested and running in time for July 4, said the money can be found in the community if CSD needs to borrow for a year before it can budget for the expense.

Werblun said he had reviewed some departmental history and found that backups at the gate have occurred on Mother’s Day, July 4, Thanksgiving and Christmas going back at least a decade.

