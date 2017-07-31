CSD names interim Security chief

Steve Mobley, a retired Sacramento County sheriff’s officer and a former Community Services District director, has been named interim chief of Rancho Murieta Security, the CSD announced Monday.

Steve Mobley (2010 file photo)

The announcement came from Ed Crouse, the interim general manager. “Steve brings a unique set of skills and local background on security issues to lead the department through its transition period,” Crouse wrote.

He added that Mobley retired as sergeant in 2011 after 20 years with the Sheriff’s Department.

Mobley and his wife, Raelyn, raised two sons in Rancho Murieta. He narrowly missed winning a board seat in 2006, losing the final board spot by 22 votes after a recount. He was elected to the CSD board in 2008 as the leading vote-getter and lost a re-election bid in 2012. He served on the Security Committee while on the CSD board.

The CSD’s GM and Security positions have been empty since the departure of General Manager Darlene Thiel earlier this month and the dismissal of Security Chief Paul Wagner in May. Thiel left to take a job in Florida, where she has family; Wagner, hired in August 2016, was dismissed prior to the completion of his probationary period.

The CSD is in the process of filling both positions.

Last week, in a chance conversation, Security Sgt. Mike Scarzella said he would be retiring from the department in August in order to spend more time with his family.