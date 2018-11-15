CSD offers links on emergency preparedness
Published November 15, 2018 - 9:53am
| Filed under
An announcement from the Community Services District Thursday morning: "In light of the wildfires and community concern about evacuation, we have beefed up the CSD website to provide easy access to information on the evacuation plan map, how to sign-up for the County’s reverse 911 service, and CodeRED. The CSD’s website rotating slideshow includes information on defensible space and the District Facebook page has a link to the evacuation plan. We plan to continue to have reminders on defensible space before and during each fire season along with reminders on other safety related information mentioned above."
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Specialized Hardrock Mountain Bike11/13/2018 - 12:33 pm
-
BBQ for Sale11/12/2018 - 3:13 pm
-
For Sale11/12/2018 - 2:55 pm
-
Eico Vacuum Tube Tester11/11/2018 - 2:56 pm
-
4x8 Provencial Pool Table by Olhausen $950.0011/11/2018 - 2:15 pm
- Apex Pest Control
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Town and Country Real Estate
- KK Collision Center
- Law office of John Quiring
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Designs in Dentistry
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Tree Tech
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- InterState Propane
- Paradise Painting
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Barrett Services
- PDF Realty
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Green Water
- Damon's Computer Service
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Murieta Health Club
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments