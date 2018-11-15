CSD offers links on emergency preparedness

An announcement from the Community Services District Thursday morning: "In light of the wildfires and community concern about evacuation, we have beefed up the CSD website to provide easy access to information on the evacuation plan map, how to sign-up for the County’s reverse 911 service, and CodeRED. The CSD’s website rotating slideshow includes information on defensible space and the District Facebook page has a link to the evacuation plan. We plan to continue to have reminders on defensible space before and during each fire season along with reminders on other safety related information mentioned above."